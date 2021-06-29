West Seattle, Washington

29 Tuesday

77℉

UPDATE: Deadly shooting on Alki

June 29, 2021 12:03 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(Added: Photo by David Hutchinson)

12:03 AM: Police and fire are responding to 60th/Alki for a report of gunfire with at least one person possibly injured. Updates to come.

12:07 AM: Police are now saying there are three victims at 60th/Alki, one more headed to the hospital via personal vehicle. One of the victims at the beach is reported to be getting CPR. Police are closing off Alki Avenue at 61st.

12:15 AM: Police have told dispatch that one victim is dead.

12:26 AM: Police are detaining one person at Harborview.

12:38 AM: They’re also investigating a vehicle at the hospital that may have been associated. No confirmed information yet on the other victims’ conditions.

7 Replies to "UPDATE: Deadly shooting on Alki"

  • Michael June 29, 2021 (12:11 am)
    Reply

    Just saw two fire trucks and two police cars fly by on Beach Drive. Thanks for keeping us informed.

  • scubafrog June 29, 2021 (12:20 am)
    Reply

    Please please survive to the victims.  What a tragedy beyond words.  SPD and Paramedics arrived immediately, en masse.  Great work all Emergency Responders.

  • Seriusly June 29, 2021 (12:27 am)
    Reply

    Shocking.  I’m going to ask this, and please, I’m not trying to be snarky.  Why do people come to the beach to do this kind of thing?  I’m not trying to be naive, I just don’t understand the big picture.  

  • Pardonme June 29, 2021 (12:36 am)
    Reply

    I’m sick of this and I don’t even live near there!

  • Why June 29, 2021 (12:37 am)
    Reply

    Because Guns.

  • Alki resident June 29, 2021 (12:39 am)
    Reply

    To add to the Alki summer craziness…. Our 9 year old son heard an argument happening on our street (64th) from his window around 10:30pm. My husband went outside to check to see what was happening and spoke to a neighbor who had just been assaulted while riding his bike. Group of “kids” either spit or threw water on him and then punched him when he got off his bike. Police were called by the neighbor but not sure if anything came of it. We did see a police car patrol our street shortly after (the quick response being greatly appreciated!). We were already on edge and our son was scared so he climbed into our bed. Now 2 hours later all we hear are multiple sirens after the sound of gunshots. As an Alki resident for less than 2 years, this is very unsettling. 

