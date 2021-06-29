UPDATE: Deadly shooting on Alki

(Added: Photo by David Hutchinson)

12:03 AM: Police and fire are responding to 60th/Alki for a report of gunfire with at least one person possibly injured. Updates to come.

12:07 AM: Police are now saying there are three victims at 60th/Alki, one more headed to the hospital via personal vehicle. One of the victims at the beach is reported to be getting CPR. Police are closing off Alki Avenue at 61st.

12:15 AM: Police have told dispatch that one victim is dead.

12:26 AM: Police are detaining one person at Harborview.

12:38 AM: They’re also investigating a vehicle at the hospital that may have been associated. No confirmed information yet on the other victims’ conditions.