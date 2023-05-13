UPDATE: Man shot at Alki Beach

6:38 PM: Police and fire are arriving at Alki for a report of a man shot in the chest. The location has changed a few times on the SFD log – somewhere between 57th and 60th. They’re still looking for the victim but officers have told dispatch they’ve found a car, with blood in it, at Lander and Marine. Updates to come.

6:45 PM: They’ve found the victim and describe him as an “approximately 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.” There’s reportedly a second injured person at a different scene.

6:49 PM: It’s very chaotic but responders have said they’ve only found one victim. That man is getting CPR and is with medics near 56th/Alki. Police are closing Alki Avenue from 56th to 57th “for a while.” No one is reported to be in custody so far.

6:58 PM: Added a reader photo. The victim is being taken to Harborview.

7:13 PM: We have a crew in the area. Alki is still taped off in the area.

To the east of this, police are going to block off traffic at Bonair, since they’re noting it’s difficult to turn drivers around at 55th.

7:43 PM: Commenters have noted that this happened in the Whale Tail Park vicinity – police are looking for evidence there: