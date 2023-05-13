West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Man shot at Alki Beach

May 13, 2023 6:38 pm
6:38 PM: Police and fire are arriving at Alki for a report of a man shot in the chest. The location has changed a few times on the SFD log – somewhere between 57th and 60th. They’re still looking for the victim but officers have told dispatch they’ve found a car, with blood in it, at Lander and Marine. Updates to come.

6:45 PM: They’ve found the victim and describe him as an “approximately 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.” There’s reportedly a second injured person at a different scene.

6:49 PM: It’s very chaotic but responders have said they’ve only found one victim. That man is getting CPR and is with medics near 56th/Alki. Police are closing Alki Avenue from 56th to 57th “for a while.” No one is reported to be in custody so far.

6:58 PM: Added a reader photo. The victim is being taken to Harborview.

7:13 PM: We have a crew in the area. Alki is still taped off in the area.

To the east of this, police are going to block off traffic at Bonair, since they’re noting it’s difficult to turn drivers around at 55th.

7:43 PM: Commenters have noted that this happened in the Whale Tail Park vicinity – police are looking for evidence there:

  • Julian May 13, 2023 (6:40 pm)
    I swear I heard gunshots outside of my Admiral Way residence… So sad… 

  • AK May 13, 2023 (6:44 pm)
    Saw several cop cars flying down California minutes ago and thought I’d check WSB…yikes!Hope the victim recovers. Sucks that this kind of stuff seems more common on Alki these days, especially during the warmer weather months.

  • Admiral May 13, 2023 (6:48 pm)
    Lots of sirens thus I figured something was up, thank you for the prompt answer.  

  • Bertha May 13, 2023 (6:49 pm)
    I was just outside like about 15 minutes ago and heard gunshots

  • SabrinaJoy May 13, 2023 (6:51 pm)
    Did they find the shooter?

    • WSB May 13, 2023 (7:05 pm)
      No, no one is reported in custody so far.

  • Denise May 13, 2023 (6:51 pm)
    I was just walking down there… it’s a little crazy and it’s only May!

  • Lucy May 13, 2023 (6:51 pm)
    Lots of sirens down her on Alki Ave.  think I’ll stay where I am and chill.  

  • NR May 13, 2023 (6:54 pm)
    I hit that exact spot on my normally jogging route. Getting beyond ridiculous… and he’s only 25?! Almost become immune to the daily sirens on Admiral. So sad. Hope he’s okay. 

  • alkidriver64 May 13, 2023 (6:55 pm)
    i was driving on alki, traffic was suuuuper backed up both directions— not sure if this was a result of the shooting or if it was just busy down there but the cops had to make their way down between the two lines each of parked cars and driving cars. it was super chaotic and scary. i turned off early to get out of it as many other people did and ended up having to drive up onto a curb on a hill to get out of the way of a fire truck. my heart goes out to the man who was shot, in broad daylight too. horrible.

  • Admiral May 13, 2023 (6:56 pm)
    56th at Alki is by the Beach Volleyball courts, scary was there earlier today with my daughter

    • WSB May 13, 2023 (7:05 pm)
      This appears to have happened closer to 59th. A ton of location confusion in the early reports but it’s settling down now.

      • Molly May 13, 2023 (7:10 pm)
        Which is where Whale Tail Playground is- a very, VERY common place for us to bring our kids out at 6/7pm at night to catch the sun going down at alki. It sucks that on any nice night we can’t be down there. 

      • alki_2008 May 13, 2023 (7:25 pm)
        Do you mean the shooting was closer to 59th?  Because the street closure and man down in the street is most certainly in between 56th and 57th.

        • WSB May 13, 2023 (7:34 pm)
          In the time since this was first reported, the location was changed multiple times. A police PIO is at the scene now so we’ll see what she says once she’s ready to deliver a statement/answer questions.

  • AS May 13, 2023 (6:56 pm)
    We heard the shots up on Charlestown/52nd and sirens within minutes, then here on the blog. Was several shots, short pause and a few more 

  • Molly B May 13, 2023 (6:56 pm)
    Live on 60th and heard many pops that sounded further away probably more towards whale tail but heard cars with loud bass down my street and yelling. Was not sure what was going on. I hope the victim(s) are okay.

    • Molly B May 13, 2023 (7:14 pm)
      I heard the shots sporadically at 6:29pm 

  • CF May 13, 2023 (6:59 pm)
    I got some texts from my friends that live down by Alki, saying there was someone with a gun. Currently sending them a constant stream of messages waiting for more info.

  • AKK May 13, 2023 (7:02 pm)
    The shooting was at the whale tail playground near the sand box. My husband and our two daughters (age 2 and 4) were on the swings and witnessed the whole thing. Some guys leaving the beach got into an altercation. My family ran and hid and then made their way home safely thank god.

  • Pete May 13, 2023 (7:05 pm)
    I’m at 60th and Stevens. I heard two or three shots and then another burst maybe thirty seconds later. Sounded like it was maybe from across the park at alki elementary.who on earth brings a gun to the beach? Absolutely ridiculous.

  • William May 13, 2023 (7:06 pm)
    Alki is total and complete trash. What a shame, because it’s got wonderful views and is beautiful. 

  • Tired May 13, 2023 (7:28 pm)
    Not sure if it related but there is a maroon Porsche SUV with a bullet hole in the driver side window across the street from whale tail park playground. A bullet went into the house the car was parked in front of and lucky the resident is ok. Talking with one of the neighbors they said there was blood in the car but no person.   

  • TC May 13, 2023 (7:28 pm)
    On the way to see my daughter working at Blue Moon..8-9 shots rang out as we walked by the park. The shooter ran by me with gun flailing, trying to hide it in his shorts….gave cops a description and suspects direction.  This has me spun up beyond belief…families with strollers running away from the scene, terrified kids crying.  One small child ran up to my wife just looking for comfort because she was so terrified.  THIS HAS GOT TO STOP!!  Our bs policies in this city are the cause and if you arent voting these worthless people out of office them you’re contributing to the problem! ENOUGH!!!  Now my daughter has to find another job, not having her anywhere near this bs.  Awesome…

  • Spicy Eight Piece May 13, 2023 (7:28 pm)
    I think it will really help the community if/when we find out the motivation. For instance, does the victim know the assailant or even have any idea why they were targeted? Was there are altercation between two parties whom were strangers to one another up to that point? Was the victim a totally random target? Doubtful, but absolutely possible. Stay safe everyone until we work through the backlog of those among us who refuse to live peacefully and within the law. I believe we are making progress, but clearly there is much more work to be done.

  • Neighbor May 13, 2023 (7:28 pm)
    3 gunshots at 6:28PM near whale tail park

