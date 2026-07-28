Also today: City Council votes on limiting land-use-related appeals; Saka proposes amendment

As noted in today’s event list, the City Council‘s regular weekly meeting is at 2 pm. Today’s agenda includes an expected vote on Councilmember Eddie Lin‘s proposal to limit land-use appeals that he says are delaying housing development. District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka has proposed an amendment that he says would “preserve the public’s ability to appeal certain determinations to the Seattle Hearing Examiner.” His news release this morning about his proposed Amendment B says this is what it would do:

The underlying bill will eliminate Hearing Examiner appeals for environmental determinations associated with Comprehensive Plan changes and development regulations, while retaining judicial and Growth Management Hearings Board review. The City’s analysis found 28 relevant administrative appeals over ten years; 19 were dismissed or withdrawn, while three resulted in some form of remand or reversal.

Rather than eliminating administrative (Type V) SEPA appeals entirely, Councilmember Saka’s amendment offers a more balanced alternative.

–Prioritizes housing: Requires the Hearing Examiner to prioritize appeals involving Comprehensive Plan amendments or development regulations that facilitate housing.

-Accelerates timelines: Reduces the standard timeline for resolving these appeals from 120 days to 90 days.

-Preserves independent review: Keeps independent, pre-decision review of the City’s environmental analysis.

–Safeguards public input: Maintains the public’s ability to identify legitimate deficiencies before major land use decisions become law.