WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglars target Admiral businesses

Burglars targeted at least three Admiral businesses overnight. A texter sent this photo of a note put up by Mioposto (2139 California SW; WSB sponsor):

The restaurant IS open. A Mioposto spokesperson confirmed the burglary to WSB, saying the burglars “battered” the front door lock to get in.

Locks also were targeted in what archived police-radio exchanges indicate were early-morning burglary attempts at Admiral Pub and Taste of Mumbai, both in the 2300 block of California SW. No other details.