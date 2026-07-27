BIZNOTE: Mashiko announces it’s moving to White Center

A longtime Junction restaurant has announced it’s moving. Mashiko (4725 California SW) made the announcement this afternoon:

Mashiko is moving?!?!

You heard it here first, folks! After 32 years in our humble location, It’s time to say goodbye to the building as it’ll be torn down soon. The Junction and y’all are special to us in so many ways. We’ve been through a lot together! First dates, anniversaries, birthdays, saying goodbyes and welcoming others, but don’t fret! We’re not going far!

We’ll be relocating to White Center, where both Mariah and Alix each call home. We hope that you’ll come and see us in the Junction over the next few months and say goodbye to the location that has brought us all together over the last 3 decades. It’s been an honor to serve you here and we look forward to creating new memories with you in the future location (to be announced soon).