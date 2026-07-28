FOLLOWUP: Work begins at Glassyard Commons RV/tiny-house site in West Seattle

We’ve been going by the future location of Glassyard Commons – the northeast West Seattle site planned to hold 72 RVs and 20 tiny houses – every few days, looking for signs that construction was finally starting. This afternoon, we saw it, with several pieces of heavy equipment in operation and a portable toilet in place. This is line with what Glassyard Commons operator Low-Income Housing Institute told us for our most-recent update a week ago, saying they expected to start work by month’s end. When we first reported in January on the plan to build the site on government-owned land at 7201 2nd Avenue SW, LIHI and the city had hoped to have the site open before the Seattle World Cup matches that ended three weeks ago; now LIHI says they’re aiming to have Glassyard Commons open in November.