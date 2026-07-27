DEVELOPMENT: Habitat for Humanity’s North Delridge 29-unit ‘affordable homeownership’ project proceeding through system

(WSB photo, last week)

Five months after buying that empty lot in the 5000 block of Delridge Way SW, Habitat for Humanity is proceeding through the permit process for what’s described as a 29-unit, five-story “affordable for-sale” housing project. Documents in online city files say the project – official address, 5011 Delridge – will be a mix of two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. The name Puget Park Flats is in the permit system too. We have an inquiry out to the nonprofit in hopes of getting their current timeline. Habitat’s previous West Seattle projects include the six-home Highland Terrace in the 9000 block of 15th SW and four homes in the 2100 block of SW Trenton. Under previous ownership, our archives indicate, the 5011 Delridge site was proposed for half a dozen townhouses back in 2018, and once held a triplex.