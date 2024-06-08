COUNTDOWN: 1 week until Morgan Junction Community Festival

Festival season continues one week from today with the Morgan Junction Community Festival, presented by the Morgan Community Association, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, June 15 – maybe you’ve seen the new posters around:

Post-pandemic, MoCA presented a smaller-scale festival, but this year more of the original features are back, including booths with community organizations and businesses. Free entertainment will fill the festival, starting with the back-from-retirement Bubbleman at 10 am – see the full lineup here. And you can find out more about the plan for an all-wheels area in the park at a design open house hosted by Morgan Junction All-Wheels Association. It’ll all happen in and around Morgan Junction Park – on the west side of California just north of the intersection with Fauntleroy – next Saturday.