CONGRATULATIONS! Statewide award for Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s Longfellow Creek exhibit

(Photo by Tom Reese)

The Log House Museum‘s Longfellow Creek-focused exhibit t?awi Creek of Hope is on display through the end of July – so your weekend opportunities to see it at the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s headquarters are running short. Here’s another reason to see it if you haven’t already – today, SWSHS announced that the exhibit has won a statewide award:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society, the Duwamish Alive Coalition, and the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association were awarded an Award of Excellence from the Washington Museum Association for the exhibit t?awi Creek of Hope.

The exhibit installed at the Log House Museum last summer tells the story of West Seattle’s Longfellow Creek and features photographs from award-winning photojournalist and author Tom Reese. The exhibit was developed by the Duwamish Alive Coalition and Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association and installed last year at the Log House Museum at Alki Beach. Together, the three organizations hosted numerous educational programs around the exhibit, including guided hikes along the creek and a sold-out panel discussion with local researchers, civic officials, and community advocates of the creek.

The exhibit closes at the end of July. Visitors can view the exhibit during museum open hours, Friday and Saturday 12-4 pm.

(Elizabeth Rudrud with Washington Museum Association president Brad Richardson)

The award was presented to Elizabeth Rudrud, Programs Director at the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, during this year’s Washington Museum Association annual conference in Vancouver, Washington.