CONGRATULATIONS! Southside Revolution Rebels headed to national roller-derby competition

A local junior-roller-derby team is rolling into national competition this weekend! Thanks to Andrew for sending the report and photo:

Our local junior roller-derby team, Southside Revolution Rebels Travel Team, is heading to Denver this coming weekend (June 15-16) to face some of the best teams in the country in the Junior Roller Derby Association playoffs. Seeded number two in their regional, they have a season record of 10-2 against other teams in the area and the country.

Composed of teenage skaters from West Seattle, White Center, Burien, and beyond, the Rebels travel team is part of the Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby league. In its 10th year of operation, SSR makes its home at Southgate Roller Rink in White Center. The league serves 90+ skaters aged 7-18 of any gender identity, with five teams spread across a range of skill levels. The Rebels team travels throughout the year to play high-level opponents across the country.

The teams will make an appearance at the West Seattle Grand Parade this year as well. For anyone interested in signups for new skaters to learn about derby at SSR’s September clinics, contact info@southsiderevolution.com