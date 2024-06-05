BIZNOTE: New makerspace Solder and Bubblegum opening in North Delridge

A new business is getting ready for its grand opening in North Delridge – a new community makerspace called Solder and Bubblegum, “a place where people of all ages can attend workshops and clubs to learn more about electronics, video game development, cosplay and all sorts of other nerdy stuff.” Solder an Bubblegum’s Jason Sturgeon explains that their new space in West Seattle Corporate Center (4025 Delridge Way SW, Suite 140) will have scheduled classes as well as open time – before and after the classes to start with, and “dedicated project hours” by year’s end. They’re planning a Grand Opening event on June 22 to “allow people to interact with some activities that represent the work we’re planning to do, check out the Makerspace in its current form, and ask questions about the space and plans for the community.” Jason explains, “Makerspaces are known as great places to find equipment that might be difficult to otherwise access and some level of technical support to help use them. We’re working to provide both of these things, as well as a strong community that centers around thoughtful classes, clubs, and workshops.” They’ll be offering memberships, with fees “structured to provide multiple levels of access to the space, including a lower-cost option accessible to most folks, and higher tiers for folks looking to help grow and expand the capability of the space for community benefit (as well as to help provide support for lower income folks).” Classes will be open to non-members too. All in all, Jason says, “The vision of Solder and Bubblegum is to be something truly different and unique.” Set your calendar for noon-4 pm Saturday, June 22 to visit and find out more.