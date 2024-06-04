West Seattle, Washington

Adaptive-cycling test rides Sunday at Alki Point’s newly reconfigured Healthy Street

June 4, 2024 8:34 pm
(Photo courtesy Outdoors for All)

“We can get almost anyone on a bike,” says Outdoors for All, which is coming back to West Seattle this Sunday (June 9) for another adaptive-cycling demonstration, with free test rides. Outdoors for All, which is partnering with SDOT for the free event, says it’s “for people with disabilities or anyone that can’t ride a 2-wheeled bike due to balance issues.” They’ll be there 10 am-2 pm Sunday, with trikes, handcycles, and tandems, free of charge to take for a ride. No need to register in advance: “Riders can complete their liability waiver and registration at the event.” Outdoors for All came to the same location last August for a similar event.

