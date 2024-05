Thanks to Michael for the photo and report:

Admiral Pub’s pinball team (named the Admiraballs) won the Seattle Monday Night Pinball league championship last night after 14 weeks of play.

Michael says 34 teams of 10 players per team competed in the league, and that the championships were held at Add-a-Ball in Fremont. “Our team had the number-one seed going into playoffs so every game up until the finals was played at the Admiral Pub.”