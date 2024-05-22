Celebration of Life planned June 1 for Georgia Mae Hutchison, 1932-2024, and husband Richard Hutchison

Family and friends will gather June 1 to celebrate the life of Georgia Mae Hutchison, as well as the life of her husband Dick, who died in 2020. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing for her now:

Georgia Mae Baskett Hutchison

January 19, 1932 ~ April 22, 2024

Even at the age of 92, Georgia Mae Hutchison was a woman who lived life to the fullest. She was well known for her sense of humor and endless talents. Earlier hobbies included gardening, water volleyball, and the daily task of solving the New York Times crossword puzzle.

Born and raised in Seattle, Georgia graduated from West Seattle High School in 1949, and married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Hutchison, in 1951. She attended beauty college, and eventually opened her own salon in West Seattle. It was called the Crown House, and the staff joined the local bowling league. She was an excellent seqmstress, making costumes for restaurants and theaters, as well as matching outfits for her children and grandchildren for Easter and Christmas.

Georgia was a faithful member of the church choir, and often served as director for both the youth and adult choirs. She also performed as soprano soloist for many groups in the Seattle area. All of this while raising five children!

Georgia was often called “mom” by her children’s friends. Dick and Georgia were caring and encouraging “parents” to all who entered their home. It was a welcome place for all. Singing and musical instruments of all kinds filled the air on a regular basis. Music was an integral part of daily life in the Hutchison household.

Dick and Georgia retired early to become official snowbirds, traveling to Golden Village Palms Resort in Hemet, CA. For many years, Georgia’s special yearly performance of “Oh Danny Boy” on St. Patrick’s Day was a great delight to all.

Their travels went beyond the USA to several countries around the world. Slowly but surely, they checked off their bucket list, one by one.

As Georgia’s dementia progressed, she and Dick stayed closer to home. Dick passed away in 2020, leaving Georgia in the care of family. She would often call out to him, wondering where he had gone. “Fishing with Tyler” was an often-used response until she decided, “They must have enough fish by now!”

It is a joy to know they are finally reunited once again, walking together, hand in hand. In the words of a shared quote, “I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought, and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories.”

Georgia is survived by her daughter Valerie, grands- Jesse, Jordan (Amanda), Kelly (Garett); son Brian (Halle), grands- Lacey, Carly; daughter Diann, grands- Ryan, Micah, Sarah; daughter Karen; daughter Kathy (Brett), grands- Taylor, Tatum, Trent, Tanner; 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, George Val and Pretoria Mae Baskett, and her brothers George, Lawrence, Wayne, and David. Also departed are son-in-law John (Diann’s husband), grandson Tyler (Diann’s son), and granddaughter Rory (Valerie’s stepdaughter). Most recent was the death of her beloved husband, Richard “Dick,” on October 5, 2020. They were together since the age of 14, and married for 69 years. What a glorious reunion awaits them in heaven.

We invite you to join us in a Celebration of Life for Georgia and Richard Hutchison at

Admiral Church

4320 SW Hill St.

Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 1:00 pm

Please share your photos and memories by visiting their full obituary pages and online guest books at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Georgia-Hutchison and emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Richard-Hutchison