8:36 PM: Seattle Fire is on the scene of what’s described as a fire in a townhouse in the 3200 block of SW Graham [vicinity map]. Updates to come.

8:39 PM: SFD says it’s a dryer fire that hasn’t spread. They’re going to start dismissing units.

8:44 PM: No injuries reported, and the big task now is ventilating the townhome to clear out the smoke.