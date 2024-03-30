BIZNOTE: Suddenly empty Junction storefront

If you’re going to the West Seattle Farmers’ Market in The Junction tomorrow, you might notice a suddenly empty storefront on the east side of the block. While at last week’s Farmers’ Market, we noticed a small whiteboard sign in the window of Seattle E-Bike at 4540 California SW, hand-lettered, announcing a “MOVING SALE.” The shop wasn’t open at the time so we couldn’t follow up, and didn’t get around to it this week. Then we got a text today from someone saying the shop is “gone.” We went down this evening to verify, and indeed, the space was empty, as our photo above shows, with no explanatory signage, nor do any of their online channels say anything about a move or closure. Looking into court records, we found documents saying the shop’s landlord had filed an “unlawful detainer” (the allegation that can lead to eviction) case in December, alleging the shop’s owner was behind in rent. Records show the case was settled this week, including an agreement for the shop to “vacate the premises” by month’s end. Seattle E-Bike had been in that space for a little more than a year, moving from 4517 California SW across the street (where Rush Hour is now) after 2 1/2 years; the shop had been in Pioneer Square before that. Before Seattle E-Bike, the 4540 California SW space had been home to Click! Design That Fits for 18 years.