BIZNOTE: Got an evening ice-cream craving? Husky Deli’s window is open!

(WSB photo) ,

Never mind the weather – it’s a taste of summer tonight at Husky Deli in The Junction: First night of the season for its evening ice-cream window. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays – for starters – when the store closes at 7, the ice-cream window opens for sidewalk-side access, until 9. Husky Deli proprietor Jack Miller laughed at the weather’s refusal to behave for the window’s opening night, but noted with his usual sunny disposition that warmer, drier weather is due back soon.