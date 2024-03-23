WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 24 options!

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to the first weekend of spring! Here’s what’s in our Event Calendar listings for today/tonight:

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE JAMBOREE: 8:30 am-6 pm at Bar-S Fields (64th/Admiral) on Alki Point, cheer on <strong>West Seattle Little League teams in the season-opening Jamboree, as previewed here. (Find the game schedule here.)

FREE! GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

CRAFT SHOW AND SALE: The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury) is hosting its third annual Craft Show and Sale, 9 am-4 pm.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Scheduled to be open 10 am-2 pm today: “The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers.” (6000 16th Ave SW, north lot)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

PRINCESS ANGELINE SOVEREIGNTEA: Annual event at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 West Marginal Way SW), 11 am-1:30 pm. When we asked Friday, a few tickets remained; online sales are over, so call to check.

ROXHILL COMMUNITY DAY: Celebrate Roxhill Park! 11 am-2 pm, DNDA and partners present games, activities, music, and food, for all ages. (29th/Barton)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER=: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

MEET THE WINEMAKERS: Fossil & Fawn winemakers from Oregon are the guests for a 4-7 pm tasting today at Sebastiano’s (3278 California SW).

WIP & SIP: 6 pm at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), paint and sip with artist Christopher Coleman – check to see if tickets remain!

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: The Flying Waves, Crash Site, Drama Club at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm, all ages, $10 at door.

FIRES AT EASY STREET: Free in-store show and signing by Fires, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), all ages.

LIVE AT C & P: 7-9 pm, folk trio Friends and Folk at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: 7 pm doors for Wiley Gaby ft. Acacia Forgot . (7904 35th SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

BEATS: Saturday night DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ TOPSPIN. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm, with Michael Van Fleet.

