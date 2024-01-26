SOCCER: Season tickets now on sale for West Seattle Junction FC

As of moments ago, season tickets are on sale for the debut of West Seattle’s new “pre-pro” soccer club, West Seattle Junction FC. The team says it’s confirmed Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) as the stadium for its home games, and the schedule will go public in February. The roster is still being finalized; as we reported while tryouts were under way earlier this month, Erik Oman is on board as head coach. The team’s creation was announced last month by “a team of soccer enthusiasts that have supported our youth soccer community for over 25 years,” explaining that Junction FC is intended to be “a much-needed platform for our most talented athletes to showcase their skills.” (Plus another means of community connection and fun.) West Seattle Junction FC will compete in USL2‘s Northwest Division, whose other teams include the league champion Ballard FC. Along with season-ticket sales, starting today the club also is offering merch pre-sales including hats, scarves, hoodies, and stickers (jerseys later). Individual game tickets will go on sale in about three weeks.