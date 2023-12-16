SPORTS: New soccer club West Seattle Junction FC to debut next year. Here’s one simple way to assist

Love soccer? Get ready to support the newly formed West Seattle Junction FC. Here’s the announcement about the team, which starts play next spring, but needs a show of community support right now:

West Seattle Junction FC, a pre-pro U-23 soccer club, is forming in our community and will debut in a series of 14 home/away matches and friendlies starting in mid-May 2024. Formed by a team of soccer enthusiasts that have supported our youth soccer community for over 25 years, this venture will bring a much needed platform for our most talented athletes to showcase their skills. The Club’s men’s team is planned for 2024 and the women’s team in 2025, competing in the USL W league.

The club aims to foster a strong connection to a hyper-local fanbase and create a memorable experience for fans, players, and everyone involved. They also intend to have a positive impact both on and off the field. Ticket sales will begin in early February with their schedule announcements and will be priced between $13.00 – $15.00 per ticket with a block of tickets set aside at no cost to provide accessibility to the entire fan base.

The team has already begun preparations for the upcoming season and will announce early January tryouts at Delridge Playfield within the next week through their social media pages. The coaching staff is currently being assembled, and they promise to bring a wealth of experience and expertise, ensuring that West Seattle Junction FC is well-prepared for the challenges and triumphs of USL2 competition. Competitors will include Ballard FC, the 2023 National Champions, OlyTown FC, PDX FC, and many more Northwest Division teams.

West Seattle Junction FC invites the community to join them on this exciting journey. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements, events, and opportunities to get involved. Follow the team on social media for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses as they prepare to make their mark in USL2.

Special note: Formation is not without its challenges. Their desired home field, Southwest Athletic Complex, a perfect location to host the West Seattle community and a soccer match, requires an application process through Parks and SPS.

Questions and concerns related to the Club’s use of the field persist and they have been unable to properly secure the 7 field reservations needed to host their home matches. The club would greatly appreciate a community show of support by providing written support in the Blog comments and/or an email that can be forwarded by the Club to the parties reviewing their application with your vote of support. Highline Soccer Association and its board members have all rendered full letters of support to the decision makers and now it’s time for the community to weigh in.