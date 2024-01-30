PAPER FOR PUPPIES: Got any to give?

Got old newspapers? Those puppies – and others – need them! Jennifer from Smidget Dog Rescue says WSB readers helped big time when she last asked, and she’s asking again:

Jennifer from Smidget Dog Rescue here. West Seattle really came through for the newspaper call last year. We filled the shed but now we are ready to accept newspaper again! We currently have over 20 puppies in the rescue and still need more paper. I’ll be doing pickups in the next 2 weeks. Please text 206-261-3342 and I’ll schedule you! Thank you!!

Jennifer explained last year that they use newspaper instead of puppy pads because the latter just get torn up.