CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Here’s what we’ve found out about Burien carjacking suspect arrested in West Seattle

(WSB photo, December 29)

Last Friday, we covered a two-scene West Seattle incident that had started with a carjacking in Burien. The stolen vehicle, the Chevrolet Suburban shown above, had been tracked to Alki; when King County Sheriff’s Office deputies/Burien Police moved in, the driver and an accomplice took off. The driver was arrested at Harbor/Spokane after getting out of the car when it was stopped at the light; the juvenile left inside got behind the wheel and took off, crashing into a semitruck at West Marginal/2nd SW a short time later. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition and we don’t yet know his status, but we did get information today about the suspect who was arrested. He is 20 years old and in the King County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail; tomorrow is the deadline for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to rush-file charges. According to documents from his bail hearing, he is a White Center resident who got out of jail a year ago after being sentenced for stabbing a mini-mart clerk in the Northgate area. Those documents say he stabbed the clerk twice in November 2021 after being told to leave the mini-mart because he wasn’t wearing a mask (a few TV reports ensued). According to the documents from the 2021 case, police found him because a security-camera image was circulated and officers recognized him from previous contacts; they got a warrant and arrested him at the North Seattle apartment where he was living at the time. After a year in jail, he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was sentenced to nine months, less time than he had already served, so he was released.