UPDATE: Burien carjacking suspects tracked to West Seattle; stolen vehicle then involved in fiery crash

December 29, 2023 6:22 pm
6:22 PM: According to radio exchanges between dispatch and police, Guardian One is over the Don Armeni Boat Ramp area because it’s assisting King County Sheriff’s Office deputies with tracking suspects in a Burien-area carjacking. Avoid the area.

6:29 PM: King County and SPD units are now pursuing the vehicle, described as the gold Suburban that was stolen in the carjacking, southbound on Harbor.

6:31 PM: According to radio exchanges, the vehicle is still on the move but one suspect is in custody at or near Harbor/Spokane.

6:39 PM: The stolen vehicle is now reported to be stolen in a fiery crash at West Marginal Way/2nd SW. Law-enforcement officers and the helicopter were reported to have lost track of the vehicle before this happened. At least one person may still have been in the vehicle, which is now reported to be engulfed in flames.

(Image from nearest SDOT camera)

6:44 PM: SPD says SFD is telling them no one is in the vehicle. … The Suburban reportedly collided with a semitruck, though we don’t know if it was moving or parked. … And now police are saying the other suspect IS in the vehicle.

7:07 PM: One person is going to be taken to Harborview, per SFD. Note that streets are closed and buses (routes 131 and 132) rerouted in this area because of the crash investigation.

  • CarDriver December 29, 2023 (6:25 pm)
    Keep us updated! As an Alki resident any descriptions to share? Are they in a car now or did they ditch it and run?

    • WSB December 29, 2023 (6:34 pm)
      This has all moved to Harbor/Spokane and beyond.

  • Ernie December 29, 2023 (6:32 pm)
    Pretty wide search area:

    • WSB December 29, 2023 (7:21 pm)
      First they tracked the vehicle to a particular Alki address, then to Don Armeni, then southbound on Harbor, eventually ending with the West Marginal crash.

  • Lisa December 29, 2023 (6:33 pm)
    Thank you for your phenomenal reporting!!!!

  • Milty December 29, 2023 (6:43 pm)
    Thank you. I heard and saw the helicopters while walking my dog near Hiawatha. It seems serious and you’re right on it, WSB! So grateful for you and how you help us every day! 

  • Nathan December 29, 2023 (6:52 pm)
    Helicopter and sirens in Highland Park. Is this related?

    • WSB December 29, 2023 (7:15 pm)
      That was once the crash happened at W. Marginal/2nd.

  • Alkimike December 29, 2023 (7:04 pm)
    I had just got off the shuttle and strolled mt dog Dude to the entrance to Harbor Place ( still normal) when a bunch of Seattle and King County vehicles showed up. A lot of moving parts. Asked the guys the came back to their car if I could enter our garage and they said yes. Was crazy for the moment.

  • KayK December 29, 2023 (7:04 pm)
    The 131 southbound is stopped right at this scene and our driver was told a person is deceased.Avoid the area.

    • WSB December 29, 2023 (7:14 pm)
      Much conflicting info – we are headed that way in hopes of clarifying.

  • Alki resident December 29, 2023 (7:09 pm)
    I got a Citizen alert when the carjacking occurred on 157th and 1st in Burien. It’s important to get a kill switch and an air tag type tracking device in your cars. 

  • Mike December 29, 2023 (7:19 pm)
    Are the people who were carjacked ok?  Hopefully they’re ok.

