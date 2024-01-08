8 possibilities for your West Seattle Sunday

(Gatewood photo by Troy Sterk)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from our Event Calendar:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

INDUSTRIOUS GRAND OPENING: The new fitness center in the ex-Village Woodworks space at 4538 California SW just opened and is having a grand-opening party 9 am-1 pm today.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering early-winter vegetables and fruit as well as cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

FREE SEED-STARTING CLASS: Get going on garden readiness – learn about seed-starting with Jenn at West Seattle Nursery (California/Brandon), 2 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: Singer-songwriter Dan Lundin performs at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. All ages, no cover.

FLUTES IN THE FOREST GO INDOORS: You loved them in the park, now enjoy their music at the library! Free chamber-music concert, 3 pm, West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2326 42nd SW).

FREE RESTORATIVE-YOGA CLASS: 4 pm at Dragonfly Studio (3270 California SW), “a chill and slow flow restorative class to connect to ourselves, each other and our community.” Donation-based. Our calendar listing has the registration link.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: See and hear the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Something in the future for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!