BIZNOTES: Westwood gets spooky again; tenant uncloaks for ex-Village Woodworks in Junction

Two afternoon biznotes:

WESTWOOD GETS SPOOKY AGAIN: Driving through Westwood Village just now to check on the few remaining vacancies, we noticed the Spirit Halloween banner has gone up at the ex-Bed Bath Beyond storefront. This will be the second year for the seasonal all-things-Halloween shop in that space – the signage says simply “coming soon,” while the website says August – an earlier start than last year.

EX-VILLAGE WOODWORKS: Thanks to Anne for this tip. Back in March, we reported a fitness business had filed for permits for the ex-Village Woodworks space in The Junction (4538 California SW). We don’t know if it’s the same one, as we’d since heard that first plan had stalled, but now a regional mini-chain called Industrious Fitness says it’s moving in. The franchisees are a West Seattle family. We have an inquiry out about their timeline.