Thanks to a surprise gift from another Junction business, that’s what Cherry Consignment proprietor Nyla Bittermann, her customers, and passersby are seeing today, instead of plywood, on the store door shattered by a burglar early Tuesday. Nyla sent the photo with the explanation, “We Are Doll Parts snuck up this morning and painted my door! We do have the best community.” (That’s Doll Parts Collective, on the other end of The Junction.)