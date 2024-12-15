Donation drives, performances, much more for your West Seattle Sunday

Again today, we have two lists for you – first, the holiday happenings, from our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS COCOA AND COAT DRIVE: Bring new/gently used coats/warm clothing to the West Seattle Kiwanis Club/West Seattle Junction Association booth at the south end of the Farmers’ Market today, 10 am-2 pm, and get cocoa, as previewed here!

PATHFINDER K-8 WREATH SALES: As featured in the Holiday Guide, the school’s beloved handmade wreaths are on sale just south of the Farmers’ Market again today, 10 am-2 pm, plus available online. (California/Alaska)

JET CITY LABS’ SMALL-BIZ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, stop in to see who’s selling what at Jet City Labs for all your holiday needs, whims, and dreams! (4547 California SW)

‘MESSIAH’: “West Side Presbyterian Church – Messiah – Sunday, December 15 at 10 am. Choir and soloists are joined by members of the Northwest Symphony Orchestra for this seasonal favorite. This is part of the advent series at West Side – Free.” (3601 California Ave SW)

GIFT WRAPPING: “Gift Wrapping at The Discovery Shop, 11:30-2:30 – get your gifts wrapped, text Frances 206-330-7027 for more information. All materials included, wrapping, ribbons/decorations, and tags.” (4535 California SW)

VASHON ISLAND HOLIDAY STUDIO TOUR: Take a ferry to explore this event one last time! “Vashon Island artists offer art lovers and gift shoppers a fun and inspirational event, the Vashon Island Holiday Studio Tour, continuing today, 10 am to 4 pm. The tour, which is organized by Vashon Island Visual Artists, features 44 studios and galleries representing more than 140 artists and craftspeople. The organization’s website also offers an interactive online map with details about each studio or gallery.” (WSB sponsor)

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: Open 7 days a week until Christmas – that includes 11 am-5 pm today. (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S GIVING DRIVE CONCLUDES: “Each year we partner with an organization to get gifts to kids. This year we are joining with Stephanie’s Lifeline. Their Gifts of HOPE gift drive goes to homeless and at-risk youth. We have a donation box at the shop (2743 California SW) and unwrapped gifts can be brought and dropped off during shop hours. Sun 11-4.” Concludes today.

NORTHSTAR TRADING POP-UP: Sheepskin creations formerly sold at Pike Place Market, closeout at a West Seattle pop-up, 12-4 pm today. (7038 31st SW)

HOLIDAY ART SHOW & SALE: Rain City Clay in Arbor Heights is hosting a holiday show & sale again this year, featuring artists who work with clay, concluding 1-5 pm today. (4208 SW 100th)

WEST SEATTLE BIG BAND HOLIDAY CONCERT: 1:00-2:30 pm. Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), enjoy the big bold jazzy sound of the West Seattle Big Band, free (donations accepted for the church’s impending move), with cookies!

WEST SEATTLE PERFORMING ARTS’ NUTCRACKER: WSPA presents “The Nutcracker,” 1 pm at Chief Sealth IHS – details in our calendar listing; tickets at the door.

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’: The radio-play edition of “A Christmas Carol” at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 2:30 pm.

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’: ArtsWest‘s holiday musical has a 3 pm matinée today; get your ticket(s) here. (4711 California SW)

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT OUNCES: Nightly after dusk till close* (closing times vary; see Ounces hours here):

This Holiday Season, experience the magic of the Holidays every night at Ounces with Holiday Lights, Christmas Music, a 20 ft Santa, Festive Inflatables & Decor, Holiday Beer & Cider on Tap, FREE Candy Canes and more festive fun for all! Stop in any Tuesday-Sunday from dusk till close to experience the holiday magic!

(3809 Delridge Way SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, times vary. Tickets and info here.

SEATTLE METROPOLITAN SINGERS: 7 pm concert at Alki UCC/Kol HaNeshamah> (6115 SW Hinds) – details in our calendar listing.

NORTHWEST BOYCHOIR: This year’s final West Seattle performance of Northwest Boychoir‘s annual “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at Holy Rosary Church, 7 pm. Tickets here. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

And here’s the non-holiday list with everything else – mostly from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with almost-winter produce (root vegetables! greens!), plus beverages, holiday greenery, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

ALKI UCC DONATION DRIVE: 11 am-3 pm, here’s what they’re collecting today in the front courtyard:

This month’s priority: Blankets and NEW SOCKS, SOCKS, SOCKS! Also needed: Non-perishable food, men’s work clothing, hygiene items and outdoor gear: tents, tarps, blankets, etc. Donations are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network (WIN) Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center. Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.

(6115 SW Hinds)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Fall is project time. Need a tool to make yours happen? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

BABY MOTOR-SKILLS PLAY GROUP: 3:30 pm at Viva Arts, geared toward 3 months to pre-crawling. Preregister here. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 5:30 pm at Bethany Community Church (8600 9th SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

NIGHTTIME LOW-LOW TIDE: -3.4 feet at 10:41 pm (here’s the full monthly chart).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring – and/or in our Holiday Guide? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!