WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Cherry Consignment burglarized

That’s the burglar who threw a rock through the door of Cherry Consignment (4123 California SW) early this morning – and this is some of the damage he left behind:

It took the burglar two tries to shatter the door – all recorded on video. Proprietor Nyla Bittermann got the call from police just after 12:30 am. According to dispatch audio, a passerby saw the break-in and called 911; the burglar was gone before officers arrived. Nyla says he was “in and out quickly and only took the cash drawer, which was empty, except for a few coins.” Though the burglary was quick, the cleanup was not – she says, “We stayed until almost 3:30 cleaning up glass. It’s going to be a long day.” But “the show must go on,” she adds, here in the middle of the holiday shopping season, so her shop – which marked its 14th anniversary this year – IS open today. If you have any information on the burglary and/or the burglar, the SPD incident number is 23-356323. (Back in January, a would-be burglar tried, but failed, to get into the shop.)