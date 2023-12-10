REPORT #3: West Seattle musical All-Stars’ holiday tunes at GLOWS

That was a curtain call of sorts for local musicians who were part of a musical showcase during The Junction’s GLOWS festival that could have been an event all its own – an assemblage of “West Seattle All-Stars” led by Jay Cates, performing holiday songs for about an hour right before the tree lighting and projected-art show. For the finale, Ayron Jones – soon to head out on a world tour – with a wistful rendition of “Silent Night“:

Some holiday history, with The Sonics‘ “Santa Claus” performed by Scott Helgason, David Cinnamon, and Zach Rourke here’s a sample:

Tomo Nakayama took on “White Christmas“:

And then there was “Blue Christmas“*:

The inescapable classic “All I Want for Christmas“*:

Rachael Reis, Billy Joe Huels, and friends with “Santa Baby“:

“Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” promised Cameron Lavi-Jones of King Youngblood:

B Anthony Nelson and Johnny Nails delivered a bluesy “Run Run Rudolph“:

Cates – who credited Nelson with producing the All-Star assemblage – contributed “Winter Wonderland”:

And our last clip features Cates and “Voice of the Mariners” Tom Hutyler dueting on “Little Drummer Boy“:

That’s not even the entirety of the show – but enough to give you an idea of what an epic holiday concert it turned out to be. (Asterisks mark a few performers whose names we didn’t catch – we hope to fix that by obtaining a list ASAP.)

Earlier coverage: Festival’s first two hours – including video of Endolyne Children’s Choir, West Seattle School of Rock, and ArtsWest‘s “Snowed In” cast – covered here; the tree lighting and art projection, here.