HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Night Market and GLOWS Festival

4:18 PM: Never mind the rain – the West Seattle Junction’s biggest event of the holiday season is happening now. SW Alaska is closed to vehicle traffic between California and 41st, for the Night Market (vendor list/map here), tree lighting, and Glorious Lights of West Seattle (GLOWS) festival. Here’s the schedule for what’s onstage (42nd/Alaska intersection), following host Marco Collins’ welcome:

4:00-5:00: Costume contestants walk through tunnel of lights [alley west of the park]

4:05: Endolyne Children’s Choir performance

4:30: School of Rock performance

5:00: Host in the Audience with Christmas music

5:15: ArtsWest performance from ‘Snowed In‘

5:30: Light Costume Contest on Stage* [here’s how the contest works]

6:00: The Jay Cates West Seattle All-Star Jazz Ensemble

7:00: Menashe Public Address & Tree Lighting

7:15: West Seattle GLOWS Art Projection Spectacular [on side of Alaska House north of park]

8:00: Close of event

Updates to come!

4:30 PM: Found Santa Claus! Meanwhile, the Endolyne Children’s Choir is just wrapping up its festival-opening performance:

Steps away, the Tunnel of Lights (alley between the park and Panterelli) is open for costume contestants – and photo ops:

Host Marco Collins is sporting an illuminated hat:

The beer/wine garden is open on the southeast corner of 42nd/Alaska, near the stage. More coverage to come!