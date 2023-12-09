West Seattle, Washington

09 Saturday

40℉

REPORT #2: West Seattle Junction tree lighting, plus projected art, at GLOWS festival

December 9, 2023 9:22 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle Christmas lights | West Seattle festivals | West Seattle news

That’s the official West Seattle Junction Christmas tree, on the south edge of Junction Plaza Park, officially lit during tonight’s GLOWS (Glorious Lights of West Seattle) festival, after a countdown led by Junction entrepreneur (and Christmas-lights enthusiast) Jack Menashe, six of his grandchildren, and Santa Claus:

Once the tree was on …

… it was time to start the projected community-contributed art display on the side of Alaska House on the north side of the park – we recorded some of this first-ever display on video, but you really had to be there to appreciate it:

One more report to come from tonight’s festival – some of the performances from Jay Cates’ All-Star Ensemble of West Seattle musicians!

Share This

No Replies to "REPORT #2: West Seattle Junction tree lighting, plus projected art, at GLOWS festival"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.