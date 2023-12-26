UPDATE: Small fire at Westside Neighbors Shelter/West Seattle Veteran Center building

6:57 PM: Seattle Fire has a full response out at 3618 SW Alaska, which is the address for the Westside Neighbors Shelter and West Seattle Veteran Center as well as American Legion Post 16 and Move2Center. Not a big fire – they’ve just reported it’s “knocked down” – but we’re on our way to find out more.

7:01 PM: Response is being downsized to a few units. But westbound SW Alaska is still blocked in the area.

7:15 PM: Our crew at the scene reports it was an exterior fire on the east side of the building and that everyone should be able to get back into the building shortly. Here’s the damage:

We hope to talk to building manager Keith Hughes shortly to verify that this won’t affect operations.

7:25 PM: SFD is turning the building back over to Keith. The fire is under investigation but believed to have been accidental. We asked Keith if he needs anything as a result of this – not so far, he said, but he had to go get busy putting up plywood.