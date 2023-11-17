The list for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo from early this morning, by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s ahead today/tonight, from the West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

CRANES ARRIVAL: No ETA yet but the ship carrying the new port cranes for Terminal 5 has just entered the Strait of Juan de Fuca so it’s still hours away.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free drop-in indoor gym for kids 5 and under and their caregivers, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Open 10 am-2 pm for plant shopping, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

JAPANESE STORY TIME: 10:30 am with Sayoko at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond)

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD HOLIDAY BAZAAR/BOOK SALE: 11 am-4 pm, day one of this two-day fundraising sale at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th).

SHUG’S GRAND OPENING: As previewed here, it’s grand-opening day for Shug’s Mini, noon-9 pm. (3800 California SW)

SCRABBLE CLUB: You can play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the newly released red wines!

FRIENDSGIVING: Fundraiser party for nonprofit Mode Music and Performing Arts, start at 5:30 pm at SODO Park (3200 1st Ave. S.) – check to see if tickets remain!

PARROTHEADS RAINBOW BINGO: Fundraiser party for the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation, featuring Rainbow Bingo with Sylvia O’Stayformore, 5:30 pm at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) – check to see if tickets remain!

SPAGHETTI DINNER: Let the West Seattle High School Key Club cook dinner for you tonight! 6 pm spaghetti-dinner fundraiser at WSHS (3000 California SW), 6 pm. Not just food, but fun too, imcluding bingo.

OPEN MIC AT KENYON HALL: 6 pm signups, 6:30 pm music at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – more info is in our calendar listing.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: The Brews Brothers at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover.

DANCE NIGHT AT THE SPOT: Fridays are DJ Dance Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘THE LARAMIE PROJECT’: Final night for West Seattle High School‘s student production, 7:30 pm – ticket info and more in our calendar listing.

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Bent Not Broken, The Cells at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), all ages until 10 pm.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!