BIZNOTE: Shug’s Soda Fountain finally opening long-awaited West Seattle ‘mini’ location

(Photo sent by Shana)

Five years after Pike Place’s renowned Shug’s Soda Fountain – owned by West Seattleites – announced plans to add a “mini” location at California/Charlestown, it’s finally opening! They told us earlier this fall that they were very close, and now they’ve set the date: This Friday (November 17th), noon-9 pm. Since originally announcing the West Seattle plan, Shug’s has had plenty of community involvement, including pop-ups right outside the doors that are about to swing open, but now it’s time to finally welcome people inside. The menu board has been visible through the windows for some days, as shown in the reader photo above and others sent to us – scoops, cones, sundaes, floats, and some adult drinks (which is why a liquor-license application has been posted on the door).