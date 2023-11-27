PARK PROJECTS MEETING, REPORT #2: West Seattle off-leash area status, and other non-pickleball notes

In our second of three reports from tonight’s Seattle Parks online briefing meeting about West Seattle programs/projects, here are the updates on plans for a second WS off-leash area, and other non-pickleball-related notes:

OFF-LEASH AREA: You might recall that in June Parks had whittled the list of possibilities for a second West Seattle off-leash area to two – Lincoln Park and West Seattle Stadium.

A brief mention tonight of community-survey results showed overwhelming support for the stadium-vicinity site, and an almost-even split for/against the Lincoln Park site. But Deputy Superintendent Andy Sheffer suggested that the stadium-vicinity site might have to be dropped because of “some additional complications” regarding “electrification of the park system” that would render it “not as viable.” (He did not elaborate, so we’ll be following up.)

He said the Parks recommendation for a site would be made early next year.

He and another deputy superintendent, Mike Schwindeller, delivered even-briefer updates on other projects/programs that are all running far behind their original timetables:

LINCOLN PARK SOUTH PLAY AREA: As we reported in September, a contractor has been signed and the work to replace this six-years-closed play area will start early next year – the contractor “will mobilize right at the beginning” of 2024.

HIAWATHA PLAY AREA: This had to be redesigned and construction is now expected to start next summer.

HIAWATHA COMMUNITY CENTER: The long-in-the-works stabilization project will go out to bid next week, and work will begin in the first quarter of 2024, lasting about a year. The delays (Hiawatha has been closed since the pandemic) were again blamed on the wait for a half-million-dollar FEMA grant.

LANDBANKED PARKS: These were described as “brand new” though one site was acquired a decade ago. All three (40th SW in The Junction, Morgan Junction Park Addition, and 48th/Charlestown) are now expected to open as full-fledged parks in 2025, Morgan Junction with an added-after-community-clamor skateboarding feature.

DON ARMENI FLOATING DOCK REPLACEMENT: The new floating docks are being fabricated now, and work is expected to start in the first quarter of next year.

SOLSTICE PARK TENNIS COURT RESTRIPING: As we previously reported, that’s now awaiting the warm season.

Since that restriping was originally to include pickleball, and a change in plan led to the Lincoln Park project, that brings us back around to what took up two-thirds of tonight’s meeting – the subject of our third and final report, coming up, the Lincoln Park pickleball-court project. (First report, here, is about the proposed change in Alki Beach summer closing times.)