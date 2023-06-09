West Seattle, Washington

09 Friday

Where will West Seattle’s second dog park be? 2 sites identified as potential off-leash areas

June 9, 2023 11:18 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Pets | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

11:18 AM: Seattle Parks has unveiled its whittled-down list of potential sites for new dog parks around the city. They have funding to design and build two – and to design a third; funding stipulates that one of the two has to be in West Seattle, which has only one off-leash area, at Westcrest Park in the southeast corner of the peninsula. The citywide list was presented last night to the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners. We watched the meeting, which was held at Parks HQ downtown and streamed online. This item started at about 1:20 into the meeting:

The Parks project team explained that the nine “preferred” sites citywide were from the original list of 30. One of the criteria to make the final cut: They needed to be sites already owned by the city. Here are the two in West Seattle:

Upper Lincoln Park – This site is a grassy area south of the sports field. Parks staff noted that the grass is worn in the area and that suggests to them that the area is already being used as an unofficial dog park. Here’s what was shown at the meeting:

West Seattle Stadium – This site is actually south of the stadium, west of the golf course, and downhill/east of Rotary Viewpoint Park. Parks staff noted that one big challenge would be parking, as the stadium/golf course lot fills up during event times. Here’s what was shown at the meeting:

(More than a decade ago, at least part of that site was proposed for a driving range, ultimately scrapped.)

As noted on the Parks website, the department also studied proposed sites at Me-Kwa-Mooks, Hamilton Viewpoint, and Delridge Community Center (we first reported the study sites in March; most had been suggested by community members). The briefing was relatively short, as they went quickly through the full list of nine sites. Next step is an online survey that’s supposed to start today – we’ll add the link here when available.

11:51 AM: Here’s the survey link.

3 Replies to "Where will West Seattle's second dog park be? 2 sites identified as potential off-leash areas"

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul June 9, 2023 (11:23 am)
    Reply

    May as well cross Lincoln off that list. Horrible idea for multiple reasons. Major one is it’s nesting habitat for owls. I have over a decade of data so. Good luck. 

  • lucy June 9, 2023 (11:51 am)
    Reply

    Does this mean the incidence of off leash dogs will decrease in our other parks and especially the beaches?

  • sam-c June 9, 2023 (11:53 am)
    Reply

    Of these 2 options in the narrowed down list, I feel like the stadium option makes the most sense.  It’s nearer to denser areas of WS.  People who have dogs nearby might not have as much area for them to run around at home.  Plus the site might be in (dog-)walking distance to more dogs.   I don’t know if the Lincoln Park makes as much sense.  From what I gather in comments here and there, dog owners justify their use of cemeteries/ school playgrounds as unofficial OLAs because “Westcrest is too far south/ so far away.” Lincoln Park is ‘south’ too.  (BTW, that “Westcrest is too far” is NOT my opinion; I find Westcrest to be close enough, Magnuson & Luther Burbank are ‘far-away’ dog parks in my mind).  Bummer that the 2 WS options don’t include any water access for dog swimming.

