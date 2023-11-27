West Seattle, Washington

27 Monday

PARK PROJECTS MEETING, REPORT #1: Changes planned in seasonal closing time for Alki Beach

November 27, 2023 7:37 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

Tonight’s online briefing regarding West Seattle park projects was newsworthy in several regards, so we’re breaking our coverage into three parts. First, news on a topic that wasn’t even mentioned in the announcement previewing the meeting – a plan to permanently change the Alki Beach Park (and Golden Gardens) closing time in the peak season.

Most recently, the seasonal hours have been in effect Memorial Day through Labor Day, so among other things, this would stretch them a few more weeks. Deputy Superintendent Andy Sheffler noted that this would “align with the beach fire program.” He also noted – in a key point that the Zoom screen partly cut off – the Board of Park Commissioners will have a hearing on this in two weeks.

The agenda for the December 14 meeting isn’t posted yet, but will appear here when ready. Meantime, our other two reports on tonight’s meeting (pickleball, and everything else) are on the way.

3 Replies to "PARK PROJECTS MEETING, REPORT #1: Changes planned in seasonal closing time for Alki Beach"

  • Old school November 27, 2023 (7:45 pm)
    Did parks say if they will be allowing fires in the fall/winter?  Thanks

    • WSB November 27, 2023 (8:02 pm)
      I believe “aligning” the operating hours & beach fires means “same hours/dates.” But I’ll add it to the followup list/

  • Kyle November 27, 2023 (8:09 pm)
    I don’t understand why they pick up the fire pits in the winter, when there is a lower risk of fire ban, it’s actually cold, and you could have a fire in the dark at like 6pm. Instead, in the summer you can have a fire in the dark for like 20 minutes before they tell you to put it out and get off the beach.

