FOLLOWUP: Contractor chosen. But long-delayed West Seattle play area projects won’t be done before next year.

(WSB photo, Lincoln Park South Play Area right after July 2017 closure)

Five weeks ago. we reported that a contractor had been chosen for the long-delayed Lincoln Park South and Westcrest Park play-area projects. At the time, Seattle Parks said the “best estimate” was that work would start in “late summer,” though they didn’t know which would be first. So we checked back, with “late summer” running out, and learned that work actually is now still months away. Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor tells WSB, “For the South Lincoln Park Play Area and Westcrest Play Area replacement projects, we will negotiate a start date with the contractor this fall. The contractor has other park projects under construction now that must be finished before these start. We have also learned the play equipment will be available to ship in March 2024. Construction will likely start in winter 2023/early 2024 to align with the availability of the play equipment.” By that time, Lincoln Park South will have been closed 6 1/2 years, while Westcrest will have been closed 2 1/2 years.