West Seattle, Washington

14 Saturday

46℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Blustery day, with ‘wind advisory’ alert; almost 7,000 hit by short-lived power outage

December 14, 2024 9:36 am
|      28 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

9:36 AM: Thanks to Laurel at Ounces in North Delridge for the photo – that tree down along the Delridge entrance to the eastbound West Seattle Bridge is one of multiple trees brought down by this morning’s gusty winds. We’ve had a report from Admiral Way’s south hill, too. The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory alert in effect for our area until 4 pm today, expecting “south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.” No new West Seattle outages mapped by City Light so far but that last group of 146 from Thursday night’s outage is still without electricity. Scott sent this photo of crews working in the area:

If you experience or see weather-related trouble, please call or text our hotline, 206-293-6302 (once you’re sure the appropriate authorities know – if a tree or other debris is blocking a street or sidewalk, for example, SDOT’s after-hours number is 206-386-1218) – thank you!

9:49 AM: And now, a big power outage. Almost 7,000 customers; map screenshot added above. Thanks for the texts/tips. This time some signalized intersections such as 35th/Avalon and 35th/Fauntleroy are involved – remember dark signals = 4-way stops. Parts of Alki and Genesee that got hit in Thursday’s outage are out again, as is a stretch of Delridge, among other mapped spots that are out. We don’t know the epicenter of this one yet – let us know if you see City Light crews.

10:19 AM: If you look at the outage map, this seems to have spared the business districts, which have a variety of events today, but please let us know if you encounter any changes at any place on today’s (big) list. Meantime, while City Light’s map projects afternoon restoration, PLEASE REMEMBER that their estimates are just wild guesses at this point, COULD be much sooner, COULD be much later. Among other things, don’t open your fridge/freezer – what’s in it/them will last longer.

10:24 AM: And in fact, some are reporting their power is back. Avalon area, for starters. The map may not catch up for a bit. … Map now shows almost everyone restored from this outage (but not that 146-customer South Alki pocket from Thursday night).

Share This

28 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Blustery day, with 'wind advisory' alert; almost 7,000 hit by short-lived power outage"

  • Anne December 14, 2024 (9:40 am)
    Reply

    Can’t imagine being up in one of those contraptions in this wind. A big thank you to all those City Light workers!!!

  • JShan December 14, 2024 (9:49 am)
    Reply

    Just lost power in Admiral

    • Dar December 14, 2024 (9:59 am)
      Reply

      Our power is out around 9:45 am

  • Pinto December 14, 2024 (9:50 am)
    Reply

    Our power just went out by Madison middle school

  • Kat Shimon December 14, 2024 (9:52 am)
    Reply

    Power outage at Alki, started at 9:45am

    https://seattle.gov/city-light/outages

  • North Admiral resident December 14, 2024 (9:53 am)
    Reply

    Just lost power in North Admiral – east side of 3200 block of 49th. West side seems to still have lights. 

  • SRNA Resident December 14, 2024 (9:55 am)
    Reply

    Be careful where you walk or park, these “safe streets” aren’t quite as safe as they use to be before the signs   ;-)

    • WSB December 14, 2024 (9:57 am)
      Reply

      Report that to SDOT (number above – 206-386-1218) when you are able to; thanks.

      • SRNA Resident December 14, 2024 (10:24 am)
        Reply

        Reported it through the Find-It/Fix-It app. 

        • WSB December 14, 2024 (10:28 am)
          Reply

          Please don’t do that when something is happening now. Call 911 or if it’s public right of way, 206-386-1218 or if it’s a weekday, 206-684-ROAD. FIFI is not a “happening now” app.

  • Ian December 14, 2024 (10:01 am)
    Reply

    I was fixing Christmas lights but this is NOT my fault.

  • MLJ December 14, 2024 (10:02 am)
    Reply

    Why does this particular “circuit” or area seem to always fail every time the wind blows? I’ve lived in this house since 1997 and used to marvel at how we never lost power, and then about 10 years ago, something changed and it happens regularly now. I’ve asked SCL for an explanation but was handily ignored. Does anyone have a clue? Was there a change in the grid at some point that put this particular group of customers on the “most likely to not need power” list?

  • valvashon December 14, 2024 (10:06 am)
    Reply

    Love having a 2200 kva UPS here running our network.  Full internet access on my laptop!  Power outage started here in North Admiral at 9:47:20.

  • Aram Karabetyan December 14, 2024 (10:18 am)
    Reply

    9.45 Am Lost power at 59 and Spokane

  • Matt December 14, 2024 (10:21 am)
    Reply

    Back on at 61st and hinds (Alki)

  • Sheila December 14, 2024 (10:22 am)
    Reply

    Power in North Delridge just came back on!

  • Anne December 14, 2024 (10:22 am)
    Reply

    Power went out 4100 block of California Ave about 45 min ago-just came back on.

  • Chi’Chi December 14, 2024 (10:22 am)
    Reply

    Power just came back on for me at 10:21am. I’m at Admiral and 60th. 

  • Alki guy December 14, 2024 (10:22 am)
    Reply

    Power just came back on for us at Admiral and 60th Ave SW.

  • CLB December 14, 2024 (10:23 am)
    Reply

    Power is back at 40th and Dakota 

  • Peter S. December 14, 2024 (10:23 am)
    Reply

    Back on 52nd/Stevens.  Thank you SCL!!

  • Parker December 14, 2024 (10:24 am)
    Reply

    Power just came back on at Genesee/Avalon.

  • Mark December 14, 2024 (10:25 am)
    Reply

    Power just came back on at Alki! Rushing to make my coffee now …

  • nf December 14, 2024 (10:25 am)
    Reply

    Lights back on at 26th & Genesee! Yay! Hope others are back up or will be soon.

    • WSB December 14, 2024 (10:27 am)
      Reply

      Map shows most are back – right after I wrote my customary warning to ignore the estimated restoration time. Whew.

  • nf December 14, 2024 (10:27 am)
    Reply

    Back on at 26th and Genesee, thankfully. Hope others are back or will be soon.

  • Douglas Greenswag December 14, 2024 (10:28 am)
    Reply

    Power back on at 60th and Spokane at 10:21

  • Aram Karabetyan December 14, 2024 (10:34 am)
    Reply

    10 30 am . Power came back at 59 and Spokane . Thank You City Lights Workers 🙏

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.