FOLLOWUP: Solstice Park pickleball turnabout

Last month, thanks to a reader tip, we reported on Seattle Parks‘ plan to add pickleball stripes to three of Solstice Park‘s six tennis courts as part of resurfacing work. That didn’t go over well with tennis players. Now, Parks has changed its mind, sending this update late today (thanks to the readers who forwarded it to us):

We greatly appreciate the robust feedback received about dual striping at the Solstice Park tennis courts.

The department is pleased to announce the creation of a dedicated pickleball court at Lincoln Park, keeping the Solstice Park tennis courts intact as a dedicated tennis site with no dual striping.

In the department’s 2021-2022 Outdoor Pickleball plan, Lincoln Park had been considered for a dedicated pickleball site, but lacked sufficient funding, opening the dual-stripe proposal at Solstice. However, thanks to recent funding allocations, SPR can now create a dedicated pickleball court at Lincoln without altercations to the Solstice courts, which will allow opportunities for tennis and pickleball to occur at their respective sites.

We will make every effort to post updated information about the Lincoln Park pickleball project on this project page so that you may follow the project’s progress.