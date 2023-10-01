READER REPORT: Found cash

This is a little more complicated than items usually posted in the WSB Community Forums‘ Lost and Found (non-pets) section, so we’re publishing it here:

Last week my husband found some cash while out on a walk. He went to the door close to where he found it and asked a woman on the street if it was theirs but wasn’t able to find the owner. I’ve been watching the forums and other (online) groups to see if anyone reported they had lost it, but it has been quiet. The cash was found near 55th Ave SW and Schmitz Park. If they can identify the general amount (there were bills and coins) and the name of the business on the receipt, we would be happy to find the owner!

If you lost some money – not a huge amount, but enough that somebody would definitely miss it – in that area, email us with the requested info and we’ll forward your note to the finders.