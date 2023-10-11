Flipped-car mystery in North Delridge

Police are dealing right now with what’s described in radio exchanges as a flipped silver Lexus RX SUV. It was reported in the lot downhill behind Ounces at the north end of Delridge – apparently having come down that slope. Dispatch said two people were trying to right the car and the person who called 911 was told “don’t call police.” Took a while to get officers there – initially no one was available, so they had to dispatch from another precinct, but canceled that when West Seattle officers became available. The first on scene reported finding the flipped vehicle, empty, no one in sight. It had temporary plates, and when dispatch ran them, they checked to the appropriate car, but we haven’t heard whether it turned out to be stolen or not – will have to check on that later this morning.