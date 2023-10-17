BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Here’s the ‘initial’ list of stores Rite Aid plans to close or sell

Thanks to Sharonn for the tip. Two days after its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Rite Aid has disclosed the initial list of stores it plans to close or sell. In our area (West Seattle/White Center), the only store on the “initial closing stores” list is the Bartell Drugs store in WC (9600 15th SW) that already closed (three weeks ago). You can see the full nationwide list of 154 “initial closing stores” starting on page 23 of this document (for those interested in Burien, the list also includes a Rite Aid store at 110 SW 148th). In addition, Rite Aid is selling some other stores, but none in West Seattle and vicinity – that list is in this document (only one in the Seattle area is at 2707 Rainier Ave. S.) We’re still browsing the documents for any indication on when further closure/sale plans will be announced, but for now, the four West Seattle Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores are NOT on either “initial” list.