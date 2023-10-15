15 options for your West Seattle Friday

(Dragonfly, photographed at White Center Pond by Steve Bender)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Open 10 am-2 pm for plant shopping, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free drop-in indoor gym for kids 5 and under and their caregivers, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE CONTINUES: 10 am-6 pm, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open – drop by to see the work displayed by community members in its annual Southwest Artist Showcase.

ALKI ARTS POP-UP: Multiple artists’ work on display and available for purchase, 11 am-6 pm at California/Oregon, daily through this Sunday.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

OKTOBERFEST DINNER: The White Center Eagles are having an Oktoberfest celebration and membership drive today and tomorrow, all welcome, starting with dinner tonight:

White Center Eagles, located at 10452 15th Ave SW, is holding a membership drive on October 13th & 14th. The public is welcome to come find out what the Eagles are all about and all of the charitable work we do in our community. We have been part of White Center since 1946. The membership drive coincides with our annual Oktoberfest event on both Friday & Saturday. Friday features a traditional Jagerschnitzel dinner from 5 to 7 pm with music by the Tim Turner Band from 7 to 11 pm. Saturday we’ll be open at noon for the Huskies game and then join us for the Bierlympic Games from 2 to 5 pm. The Bierlympics include cornhole, beer pong & a stein holding contest. Dinner on Saturday will be brats, sauerkraut & German potato salad from 5 to 7 pm.

More info on tonight’s dinner is on this flyer.

KENYON HALL CABARET AND PRE-SHOW COCKTAIL HOUR: Drag show at 7 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), all ages, preceded by 6 pm 21+ cocktail hour with the queens at The Locol next door. Info on both in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT C & P: 7-9 pm, the monthly Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover.

FOOTBALL: One home game tonight, 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, Chief Sealth IHS hosts Nathan Hale. Also at 7 pm, at West Seattle Stadium, Seattle Prep plays Eastside Catholic.

DANCE NIGHT AT THE SPOT: Fridays are DJ Dance Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

CRYSTALS 101: Learn about them at Inner Alchemy (3043 California SW), 7 pm, $35.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Not Dead Yet, Memphis Radio Kings, Knathan Ryan, an all-West Seattle bill, as previewed here – 8 pm at The Skylark, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!