WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: Not Dead Yet releases 2nd video, decade-plus after 1st, with Skylark show Friday

October 12, 2023 10:07 pm
That’s “Running for Love” by West Seattle band Not Dead Yet, which the band describes as their “second video in 10+ years … a postcard of our favorite running routes in Seattle, set to our feel-good rock ‘n’ roll.” The band’s first video was “West Seattle Hey,” featured here in 2012. They’re so excited about the new one, they’re playing The Skylark in North Delridge tomorrow night (Friday, October 13th). Doors open at 7 pm, show’s at 8, and Not Dead Yet says they’ll be joined by “two West Seattle favorites, Memphis Radio Kings and Knathan Ryan.” $10 cover. You can go early and have dinner – The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) is a restaurant/bar as well as a music venue.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: Not Dead Yet releases 2nd video, decade-plus after 1st, with Skylark show Friday"

  • Arthur Itis October 13, 2023 (7:34 am)
    Sounds like a hit! Great song, super production. Looks like you had fun filming the video. Old Guys Rule!  Thanks for a feel-good start to the weekend. 

  • wscommter October 13, 2023 (11:55 am)
    I coulda’ sworn these guys were already dead.  Huh.  

