WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 24 notes!

(WSB photo – Gatewood sunflowers)

Welcome to the last Saturday of summer! Here’s what’s happening:

TRAFFIC ALERT: The paving project on eastbound SW Alaska between 44th and California will resume this morning, with that side of that block closed all weekend – that means some bus reroutes, too.

ORCA HALF: This half marathon between Lincoln Park and Don Armeni Boat Ramp will start, in waves, at 7:30 am. No road closures. For people coming from the other side of the bay, an extra early West Seattle Water Taxi run has been added from Pier 50 at 7:30 am.

FREE GROUP RUN: If you’d prefer to run a shorter distance, you can get your weekend off to a good start with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run, All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

SECOND-TIME SALE: Fauntleroy Church‘s mega-sale starts today in the Fellowship Hall. Tables and tables and tables of curated, clean, lightly used items. 9 am-4 pm. (9140 California SW)

CRAFT SHOW: Local artists are selling their work at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury), 9 am-4 pm. Overflow parking at Summit Atlas, kitty-corner across the intersection.

MORE SALES: See local sale listings on the WSB Community Forums‘ Freebies/Deals/Sales board.

TAKE A HIKE! Meet at the South Seattle College Arboretum (north end of 6000 16th SW campus) for a 9;30 am guided hike into the West Duwamish Greenbelt.

WEST SEATTLE ECO-FAIR: 10 am-2 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Walmesley Center (35th/Myrtle), meet reps of local groups that can help you figure out how to respond to the ecological emergency.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The weekly farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is open for shopping 10 am-2 pm, prioritizing vendors of color, presented by African Community Housing & Development.

ANNIVERSARY SALE: The Discovery Shop – West Seattle (4535 California SW), which raises money to fight cancer, is having a 25%-off sale today, 10 am-4 pm.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FIESTAS PATRIAS PARADE: The parade celebrating Latin American cultures is back! 11 am in South Park, from 10th/Henderson east to 14th/Henderson, north to 14th/Cloverdale, west to 8th/Cloverdale, ending slightly north on 8th.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SATURDAY COOKOUTS: Highland Park Corner Store is grilling, 11 am-2 pm on Saturdays through the end of the month. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

INTERNATIONAL COASTAL CLEANUP ON THE RIVER: Noon-3 pm, bring your own boat and join in a Duwamish River cleanup. Meetup location and registration link are on this page.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: See what’s new at the home of West Seattle’s history – visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Emerald City Kings Ball at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘MATT & BEN’: Second weekend for the season-opening play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.

AT KENYON HALL: Jack Williams performs at 7:30 pm. (7904 35th SW)

Planning a concert, open house, show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? Get it on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!