Eastbound SW Alaska will be closed for one block in The Junction, between 44th and California, the next two weekends. SDOT is planning to replace several damaged concrete panels. The work is planned 8 am-6 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, September 9th-10th and 16th-17th; the work zone will be open on the weekdays inbetween, and the westbound lanes will remain open at all times, as will the sidewalks. Bus rerouting will be forthcoming from Metro.