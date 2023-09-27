TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday begins

7:40 AM: Just a note that multiple signals – including 35th/Fauntleroy, 35th/Avalon, Avalon/Genesee, and Delridge/Genesee – are reported to be out as part of a sizable power outage we’re covering here.

7:50 AM: Outside the outage zone – SFD and SPD are responding to a report of a 45-year-old woman hit by a driver while on foot at 35th/Barton. Minor injuries reported.

8:50 AM: The dark signals are helping contribute to a backup getting to the eastbound bridge. Meantime, Mel reports that Seattle Public Utilities has unclogged “the storm drain that was causing big puddle near Public Storage by Home Depot.”

Earlier:

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, September 27th.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Rainy, breezy, possible thunderstorms, high near 60. Sunrise today is at 7:03 am; sunset, 6:57 pm.

(Monday rainbow over Admiral Way – photo sent by Jackie)

ADVANCE ALERT

We’ll be reminding you daily that the low bridge will be closed to surface traffic October 7-14, SDOT announced Monday.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!