TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday begins

September 27, 2023 6:03 am
7:40 AM: Just a note that multiple signals – including 35th/Fauntleroy, 35th/Avalon, Avalon/Genesee, and Delridge/Genesee – are reported to be out as part of a sizable power outage we’re covering here.

7:50 AM: Outside the outage zone – SFD and SPD are responding to a report of a 45-year-old woman hit by a driver while on foot at 35th/Barton. Minor injuries reported.

8:50 AM: The dark signals are helping contribute to a backup getting to the eastbound bridge. Meantime, Mel reports that Seattle Public Utilities has unclogged “the storm drain that was causing big puddle near Public Storage by Home Depot.”

Earlier:

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, September 27th.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Rainy, breezy, possible thunderstorms, high near 60. Sunrise today is at 7:03 am; sunset, 6:57 pm.

(Monday rainbow over Admiral Way – photo sent by Jackie)

ADVANCE ALERT

We’ll be reminding you daily that the low bridge will be closed to surface traffic October 7-14, SDOT announced Monday.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!

10 Replies to "TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday begins"

  • Avalon Resident September 27, 2023 (6:44 am)
    Power out at Avalon & Genessee. Went out, then a flash, and three large bangs. 

  • Bex September 27, 2023 (6:49 am)
    Power just went out on Alki by Bonair. 

  • BB September 27, 2023 (8:05 am)
    Significant back up on Fauntleroy to the Bridge

    • WSB September 27, 2023 (8:21 am)
      Thank you.

  • Linkin Park September 27, 2023 (8:51 am)
    The power outage took out the stop lights at the entrance to the bridge at 35th and Fauntleroy which is part of what is causing the traffic. Also worth noting that one part of the concrete dividers at the entrance to the bridge is jutting out into the left lane.

    • WSB September 27, 2023 (9:01 am)
      If you are able, please report the latter to SDOT. 206-684-ROAD.

  • Admiral-2009 September 27, 2023 (9:45 am)
    A side note:  the mail box at Admiral and Belvidere has been replaced!

  • newnative September 27, 2023 (10:18 am)
    I was nearly hit by a school bus while crossing 42nd Ave/Admiral. He was gunning right for me and didn’t stop until he was almost in the crosswalk. Once I realized he wasn’t stopping I stepped back and was waving my arms, screaming. It was daylight and I’m wearing bright clothes. I didn’t get his license plate or even the school/company name. It was pretty upsetting to have someone just charge at me like that. Head on, he was turning left onto Admiral.

    • Flivver September 27, 2023 (11:24 am)
      newnative. Is there a signal at that intersection?

      • newnative September 27, 2023 (10:05 pm)
        42nd Ave SW and Admiral has a 4-way light, no left turn signal. So, I was crossing the green/walk and the bus was turning left towards me.  They are supposed to yield to oncoming and pedestrians. People are super aggressive here. 

