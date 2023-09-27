West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Power outage for 4,500+ West Seattle customers; some restored after hour and a half, others after 4 hours

September 27, 2023 6:49 am
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

6:49 AM: Thanks for the tips. 4,500+ customers are out of power in West Seattle. More info to come …

6:55 AM: Here’s a screengrab of the Seattle City Light map showing who’s out. No word yet on the cause – let ud know if you see SCL crews near you. (Jay texted to say “wires were popping and flashing down in Delridge again,” so that may be a clue. Avalon Way residents report hearing what sounded like “transformers blowing,” too.)

7:06 AM: Multiple commenters in and near North Delridge also report “three booms” preceding the outage. The footprint is slightly different from previous outages traced to a similar cause.

7:16 AM: Zooming in on the map, it appears to be skipping the schools that are in/near the affected areas, but please let us know if you hear anything from school leadership.

7:26 AM: Readers note that the 35th/Fauntleroy and 35th/Avalon signals are out. Remember – if a signal’s out, that intersection becomes an all-way stop. … Texter reports Avalon/Genesee and Genesee/Delridge signals also are out.

8:10 AM: Some are back on – the map shows the outage down to 2,580+ customers. … A commenter mentions that Tilden School on the north edge of The Junction (WSB sponsor) is affected and planning a late start as a result.

8:25 AM: Here’s the updated outage map with the remaining 2,580+ customers who are still out:

8:42 AM: Allison noted low water pressure in the Admiral area. She reports SPU (always report water trouble to 206-386-1800) told her a pump station is affected by the outage, and that’s caused the pressure problem.

9:18 AM: City Light says on Twitter/X, “Crews are still working to determine the cause of the outage to make necessary repairs.”

10:39 AM: A few hundred more customers are back on, as commenters note. Map says it’s now 2,329 customers (each home/business/etc. equals a customer, regardless of how many people are served there).

10:59 AM: Thanks again for the updates. SCL map now shows everybody else back on. (If you’re not – be sure they know – 206-684-3000.) … Per SCL on Twitter/X, “The cause was determined to be a tree branch that fell on a line along California Avenue.”

104 Replies to "UPDATE: Power outage for 4,500+ West Seattle customers; some restored after hour and a half, others after 4 hours"

  • Lucy September 27, 2023 (6:51 am)
    Out at 54th and Alki

  • Av September 27, 2023 (6:51 am)
    Is alki elementary effected? (Schmitz park elementary)

    • R September 27, 2023 (7:23 am)
      Their exterior lights are on and the houses next door look ok, so I’m guessing they’re fine.

  • Dewayne September 27, 2023 (6:53 am)
    Heard 3 transformers blow, I’m on 26th west of Delridge, I still have power…

    • Katie Van Fleet September 27, 2023 (7:03 am)
      I’m on 26th and don’t have power! 

      • Katrina September 27, 2023 (7:37 am)
        26th is a strange dividing line. We’re out at 26th and Brandon, but the houses across 26th from us are still fine. 

        • Sarah September 27, 2023 (8:02 am)
          Same. We’re out 25th and Brandon/Findlay, but neighbors across the street on 25th have power.

    • It was me! September 27, 2023 (12:58 pm)
      Tree fell in my back yard this morning (26th) and it provided quite the fireworks show.  Tree is resting on the bottom three wires. Didn’t lose power because we are connected across the street. Funny thing is the city contracted arborists were just here trimming – we spoke with them at length about this old dead ivy covered tree and they just told us the lines would protect our house…..guess they did? 

  • John G., September 27, 2023 (6:55 am)
    Was just going to post in here about the coming storms and thus expected power outages, and there’s already a power outage.  I was wondering if the power company ever goes around checking and securing power poles when storms are coming, rather than wait for one to collapse.

    • Molly September 27, 2023 (7:09 am)
      SCL has been all over Genesee hill area the last few days, working and checking poles. So I’d say yes they’re doing checks

    • Kt September 27, 2023 (8:17 am)
      I have seen city workers checking poles on the streets south of Roxbury for the last two weeks between 26th and 24th.

  • Alki mom September 27, 2023 (6:55 am)
    Out in Alki

  • Barb Harmell September 27, 2023 (6:55 am)
    Admiral area without power 

  • Derek G September 27, 2023 (6:57 am)
    Was watching tv when I heard three loud bangs about 5 seconds apart and the power went out, came back on and then went out again. About 6:45 ish. North Delridge area

  • Keenan September 27, 2023 (6:58 am)
    I was in the middle of cooking breakfast when my power went out. This happens far too often in West Seattle. Who can I direct my impotent rage at? This has to be someones fault.

    • Question Authority September 27, 2023 (9:46 am)
      Finding blame with an individual for a power outage is a reach, when your tire/transmission/toaster/washer/BBQ/laptop etc. etc. fail do you blame yourself?  Things break on a regular basis and a storm outside doesn’t help.

  • Karen September 27, 2023 (7:01 am)
    1100 Alki Ave SW ,out

  • Katie Van Fleet September 27, 2023 (7:02 am)
    Heard 3 loud booms in north delridge at 6:46 am. Sounded like it came behind my house in the green space. Reported it with city light. 

  • Agen Schmitz September 27, 2023 (7:03 am)
    I can comment on the cause — there were three large booms at the transformer down in North Delridge by Longfellow creek at around 6:45. 

  • Emma lou September 27, 2023 (7:03 am)
    Sounded like the box blew between 25th, 26th off Alaska. Happened awhile back also. Right behind our house. The tree trimmers JUST trimmed the trees off those power lines this week, but did terrible job, creating other potentially dangerous issues and just leaving tons of debris all over the hillside.  Not sure if that has anything to do with it but wouldn’t be surprised given where the sound came from. 

    • L September 27, 2023 (7:39 am)
      They did a horrible job cutting trees in our area too. They are not professional tree trimmers…I called the city and in our case it was DOT. They came out and tried to fix it. Still looked awful and left debris all over. There was a half cut limb dangling over the road that could have hurt someone if they didn’t come back. The mess they leave is appalling and shouldn’t be acceptable. 

      • Thomas Wood September 27, 2023 (11:05 am)
        Reply

        Power outages are becoming far too often! I don’t see anything in the budget to improve or to deal   with the power grid. Mayor Harrell promised a safe city to live in. I see no changes from his predecessors. The sidewalks and streets are a mess homicides are at a all time high. Burglaries and property crimes on the rise. Yet we continue to increase spending  on the failed homeless programs  

  • Alki resident September 27, 2023 (7:11 am)
    Never in my life have I seen so many power outages in one community. Extremely frustrating 

    • Question Authority September 27, 2023 (10:00 am)
      Do you take into account living on a peninsula type land mass that is subjected to high winds from Puget Sound, and or an area heavily sloped and tree laden?  There are obvious factors to consider before trying to blame or accuse others of overriding Mother Nature and her effect on power systems.

      • The King September 27, 2023 (10:42 pm)
        I’ve lived in West Seattle for thirty years. Same wind, same rain, more outages. 

  • jay September 27, 2023 (7:11 am)
    I could see the wires sparking and flashing.  It was almost exactly the same spot as where a limb fell on the wires last year: https://westseattleblog.com/2023/01/power-outage-in-west-seattle-10/.  As noted by somebody else crews have been out trimming trees along that alley but I don’t believe they went that far in.

  • Eliza September 27, 2023 (7:11 am)
    Could hear distant bangs from 38th/fauntleroy. Light for the bridge entrance is down! 

  • Anne September 27, 2023 (7:13 am)
    Out at California & Dakota.

  • Kat September 27, 2023 (7:15 am)
    Out at 45th & Dakota. Love getting ready by candle light:)

  • Mellow Kitty September 27, 2023 (7:19 am)
    Warning. Snarky reply. Looks like butchering tress doesn’t prevent power outages. 

  • WSGuy September 27, 2023 (7:21 am)
    GH Elementary confirmed they are open today via text 

    • WSB September 27, 2023 (7:29 am)
      Thank you!

  • Kelly September 27, 2023 (7:22 am)
    Lights are out in the triangle. (Taco time, sbux, etc) Fauntleroy to the bridge is at a stand still

  • CellCoverageImpacted September 27, 2023 (7:27 am)
    Power outage also effectively killed T-Mobile coverage in California/Dakota area. Down to 1 bar on LTE right now from the usual 4/5G. Good idea if you can to get some home UPS to hookup modem/WiFi router so your home internet/cell phone can ride out at least the outage in the short term. 

    • CellCoverageNotImpacted September 27, 2023 (9:00 am)
      FWIW I’m exactly where you are and I still have great T-Mobile cell coverage with 4 bars of LTE. My phone doesn’t do 5G. Just did a video zoom meeting on that connection without any issues

  • MLJ September 27, 2023 (7:28 am)
    Up until a few years ago we lost power so rarely on Genesee Hill that we couldn’t remember the last time it happened. Now it happens so often. What has changed to make this a regular event? What is a reasonable expectation for us to have of a public utility to provide reliable services? It’s not like there was a storm or anything. It seems like there are basic failures afoot here. 

  • Jake September 27, 2023 (7:33 am)
    Switching from  TMobile to Verizon is a life saver. T-Mobile is so bad in Seattle I cannot believe people still have it. Plus the bill was higher.

    • CellCoverageImpacted September 27, 2023 (8:04 am)
      For <$30 per line, unlimited international data and texts it’s possible to live with the less than stellar coverage. Horses for courses. 

    • AF September 27, 2023 (8:20 am)
      I had the exact opposite problem. After having Verizon for over 20 years I was suddenly unable to make a reliable phone call from my home. I had to switch to Tmobile. 

  • Katrina September 27, 2023 (7:39 am)
    Glad I recently bought a headlamp, feeding my cats while wearing it this morning lol. 

    • Sarah September 27, 2023 (8:06 am)
      My daughter claims I have “a problem with Trader Joe’s candles”. Lol, I have a ton. Came in useful this morning.

  • Grace September 27, 2023 (7:42 am)
    Does anyone know if the power is out at Madison?

    • Psf September 27, 2023 (7:52 am)
      Lights are still on at Madison. 

    • Goose September 27, 2023 (7:59 am)
      Appears to be on. 

    • Patrick September 27, 2023 (8:08 am)
      I’m on the same block and have power 

  • Lilly September 27, 2023 (7:48 am)
    Power out on Avalon! Need advice: stay home until the power is out or leave for work? Worried that all my food in the refrigerator will go bad if I’m not here to turn back on when the power is back… thoughts?

    • Alisha September 27, 2023 (7:57 am)
      I’m waiting around for another half hour to see if it comes on before I head to work. Fingers crossed!

    • Alden September 27, 2023 (8:02 am)
      Power to the fridge will return automatically- you may as well go and be comfortable at work!

    • Food Service Worker September 27, 2023 (8:16 am)
      Your fridge has an on/off switch? Hopefully your power is back on now, but otherwise, what I can tell you is I’ve never had a fridge that needed any action from me after a power outage. Also, the contents will stay cold as long as you keep the door(s) closed. Check the fridge temp when you get home and if it’s colder than 42 degrees your food is fine. If it’s warmer, toss out the perishables.

    • Wendy B September 27, 2023 (10:46 am)
      Checking the fridge temp only works if you’re home to check the temp as soon as the power returns. Another rule of thumb is to keep the doors closed and if the outage is longer than 4 hours, you should toss your fridge items, and if longer than 24 hours, toss items in a half-full freezer, you have up to 48 hours for items in a full freezer to remain (generally) safe.  

  • Therese September 27, 2023 (7:51 am)
    Tilden School is affected and is closed until 10.40 at least. 

    • Julie September 27, 2023 (10:28 am)
      Tilden School just announced closure for the day.

  • Jake September 27, 2023 (8:01 am)
    Bury the power lines already! Become a modern city please!!!

  • JE September 27, 2023 (8:02 am)
    Tilden School has a delayed start. Parents should monitor email.

  • Yumi September 27, 2023 (8:05 am)
    Power is back on 55th and Alki!

  • drM September 27, 2023 (8:06 am)
    Power on!!!!! 

  • Tilden parent September 27, 2023 (8:06 am)
    Power is out at Tilden School, and school start time is delayed until (at least) 10:40 am.

    • WSB September 27, 2023 (8:12 am)
      Thanks!

  • N in Seattle September 27, 2023 (8:06 am)
    Just came back on. Near 57th and Admiral Way.

    • dRm September 27, 2023 (8:15 am)
      Yep….Good job SCL!!!

  • L September 27, 2023 (8:07 am)
    Leave the fridge and freezer shut and go to work. Shouldn’t it come on by itself when the power is back?Also xfinity says they think internet will be back by 9:50. that time frame was likely discussed with the electric company. Promising. 

  • Linda September 27, 2023 (8:08 am)
    Power back on in 57th sw and Alki.

  • Kent Corley September 27, 2023 (8:09 am)
    Just got it back at 5615 SW Hanford 

  • revilor September 27, 2023 (8:15 am)
    on at my house.

  • Dan Keller September 27, 2023 (8:22 am)
    I have power on California and Hanford.

  • KT September 27, 2023 (8:26 am)
    Power still out at 35th and Avalon. Since power was restored in some areas has there been any word on what the cause was? 

    • WSB September 27, 2023 (8:38 am)
      Not officially. The multiple reports from North Delridge seem pretty conclusive but I have a message out to SCL …

      • KT September 27, 2023 (8:54 am)
        Thank you :)

  • Heather September 27, 2023 (8:29 am)
    No power at the west seattle golf course 

    • WSB September 27, 2023 (8:38 am)
      Thank you.

  • West Seattlite September 27, 2023 (8:41 am)
    63 comments and counting on a post about a power outage, yet nothing close to the same amount of concern about the missing man in the neighborhood. Someone needed to call it out. Absurd. 

    • WSB September 27, 2023 (9:50 am)
      This is an oft-voiced observation about power-outage discussions. The number of comments in them is not an indication that people care more. Rather, most people in power-outage threads are providing information, which is much appreciated – in the early going (SCL’s map can lag up to 20 minutes) it’s who’s out, then it’s SCL sightings, dark traffic signals, school/business effects, and then, who’s back and when/where. FWIW, we have published 8 separate stories on Mr. Price’s disappearance and they have 178 comments so far – TR

  • Nazleen September 27, 2023 (8:44 am)
    No power on 35th and Andover.

  • Anna September 27, 2023 (8:52 am)
    No power on 35th and avalon

  • DrRobert September 27, 2023 (9:32 am)
    If Seattle was run in SimCity, all of these power outages would reduce the residential demand, and we’d be hemorrhaging population. Whoever is in charge at SCL needs to maybe play a bit more to figure out how to run the grid better. And, yes, bury the lines, please. 

  • Katie Van Fleet September 27, 2023 (9:34 am)
    No power on 26th Ave. Sw still but the seattle city light crew is parked in front of my house. 

  • Misty September 27, 2023 (9:38 am)
    Interesting at about the same time Port Orchard lost power to about the same number of people

  • David September 27, 2023 (9:40 am)
    Still out on 35th Avalon. Not how I want to spend my days off

  • Sarah September 27, 2023 (9:50 am)
    Just called SCL. Estimated 1:00 restoration. 25th and Brandon area.

    • WSB September 27, 2023 (10:18 am)
      It’s important not to take stock in the restoration guesses (which appear on the outage map as well). It’s been 1 pm “estimate” since the start, yet 40 percent got theirs back by 8:10; historically (we’ve been reporting on outages for 17 years here) it’s often sooner, sometimes later.

  • Mary September 27, 2023 (9:50 am)
    Power was still off at my house (near 35th and Avalon) so I was happy to see the power was ON at the Uptown Espresso at Andover and Delridge (by the “big flag building”). I celebrated by stopping for an excellent espresso. It wasn’t crowded, either, so it’s a possible refuge for those still without power.

  • Honey September 27, 2023 (9:59 am)
    Light rail runs on electricity, correct?  Some of Sound Transit’s track from SODO to West Seattle will be higher than the West Seattle bridge.  Our power has been out for three hours.  Would we be trapped in the air during a power outage?

    • Jeff September 27, 2023 (10:54 am)
      I won’t claim it’s impossible, but it’s pretty darn unlikely.    Electric rail, like the downtown area power system, is built with a higher level of redundancy than the stuff going out into neighborhoods etc.

  • M September 27, 2023 (10:09 am)
    My cable and internet with Comcast has been out. Are others having that problem too?

    • Adam September 27, 2023 (10:26 am)
      I got this text message from them:”Hi, it’s Xfinity Assistant.Your service interruption should be resolved by 09/27/2023 09:50 AM (Pacific). We’re working quickly to get you up and running again and will text you once your service is restored.”No text yet saying it’s restored.

  • Derek G September 27, 2023 (10:29 am)
    North Delridge for us, our power just came back on

  • psps September 27, 2023 (10:32 am)
    Coming up on 4 hours still no power 40th and Andover. 

  • Julian September 27, 2023 (10:35 am)
    Power is back on 25th and Dakota!

  • Ian Lurie September 27, 2023 (10:36 am)
    Power still out here. I’m hoarding my wifi hotspot, eyeing the neighbors suspiciously. I suspect they’re plotting to make off with my phone.It’s quiet. Too quiet…

    • Ian Lurie September 27, 2023 (10:40 am)
      Afraid to open my fridge. Considering heading to McDonalds, but I hear there are french fry shortages and surge pricing. I’m bringing coffee, gold coins, and cigarettes for trade.

  • M S September 27, 2023 (10:48 am)
    Power just came on at  california / genesee 

  • OC September 27, 2023 (10:48 am)
    Power back on at 32nd and Genesee

  • Mk September 27, 2023 (10:50 am)
    39th and Genesee back in  business!

  • John September 27, 2023 (10:50 am)
    Power back on 39th & Oregon, Comcast internet working fine for us too. =)

  • Mk September 27, 2023 (10:51 am)
    39th and Genesee back in business!!

  • KT September 27, 2023 (10:57 am)
    In my quest to find a WiFi spot I saw crews working at 37th & Stevens and 35th & Holden. Saw Xfinity trucks driving as well. 

  • Sheila G September 27, 2023 (10:58 am)
    Power on! Dakota at California.

  • John S September 27, 2023 (10:58 am)
    The frequency of power outages in W Seattle is ridiculous! Seems way more often than other parts of the city I’ve lived in! And way more often than other cities I’ve lived in as well. Seems W Seattle part of the city is on a very sensitive power grid. Wind barely blows and bam there goes the power again ! 

  • RayWest September 27, 2023 (12:34 pm)
    I’m further south of the outage area, but my lights were flickering early this morning. Was wondering what was going on.

  • Steph Poole September 27, 2023 (3:10 pm)
    Is all the power back on now?

    • WSB September 27, 2023 (3:13 pm)
      As of our 10:59 am update above, yes.

