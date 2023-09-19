BIZNOTES: Sandwiches, ice cream, eyesight

Three biznotes tonight:

(WSB photo)

BANH MI AT 35TH/HENDERSON: Thanks to Arlene for the tip! The former Indulge Desserts and Stuffed Cakes storefront at 35th/Henderson, between Goldie Lux and West Seattle Fish House, now has a “coming soon” sign up. The space at 9003 35th SW will soon be home to Banh Mi XO, promising sandwiches and tea. We have a message out to the Renton-based proprietors.

(Photo courtesy Shug’s)

SHUG’S GETTING OH-SO-CLOSE: Three months ago, we reported that Shug’s Soda Fountain was finally close to opening their “mini” location in the California/Charlestown spot they’ve held told you last month about Dr. Peter Wu‘s new optometry practice at 2715 California SW, in the Admiral Station building, nect to West Seattle Realty (WSB sponsor). Dr. Wu tells us his clinic is now open – you can call or text 206-589-2882 for an appointment